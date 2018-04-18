Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Ferrari has most powerful engine - report

"On the straights, we’re not losing time to Mercedes"


18 April 2018 - 14h20, by GMM 

Ferrari may now have the most powerful engine in formula one.

For the whole of the ’power unit’ era since 2014, Mercedes has clearly led the way and won every world championship.

But Auto Motor und Sport claims that Ferrari has caught up in 2018.

"GPS measurements show that in terms of engine performance, Ferrari has caught up with Mercedes," the report said.

"Mercedes increased mileage from 5,000 to 8,000 kilometres (per engine), but Ferrari found even more power over the winter," Auto Motor und Sport added.

Sebastian Vettel confirmed: "On the straights, we’re not losing time to Mercedes."

The German magazine claims Mercedes this year went back to an oil specification that it used in 2016, as the FIA clamped down on a rule about oil consumption.

Boss Toto Wolff said: "The measurements are not precise, so if you’re on the limit, you risk sometimes going over it."

Auto Motor und Sport, however, said Ferrari is pushing ahead with a "full risk" strategy regarding the oil consumption rule.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Race (708 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Pre-race (274 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Saturday (697 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Friday (680 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Thursday (353 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Race (501 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Pre-race (285 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Saturday (716 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Friday (625 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Thursday (364 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1