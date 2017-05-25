Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Ferrari has caught Mercedes on race starts

"I don’t know if we’ve lost it"


25 May 2017 - 14h50, by GMM 

Lewis Hamilton has admitted Ferrari has caught up with Mercedes’ race start technology in 2017.

Mercedes entered the season with field-leading technology for the race starts, but a reporter told Hamilton in Monaco that Ferrari has now copied that approach.

Asked if the German team has lost its advantage, Hamilton said: "I don’t know if we’ve lost it. It (Barcelona) was just one race.

"If you look at the averages of all the cars, we have had the best starts so far this season.

"So as a team we are the leaders, but definitely in the last race Ferrari was a little bit stronger. But I think the last race also showed that the start isn’t everything," the Spanish grand prix winner added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Wednesday (211 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Race (483 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Pre-race (233 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Saturday (650 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Friday (744 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Thursday (451 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Race (470 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Pre-race (199 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Friday (658 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1