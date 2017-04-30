Logo
F1 - Ferrari happy with Raikkonen in Russia

"It is nice to see them smiling"


30 April 2017 - 10h35, by GMM 

Ferrari team boss Maurizio Arrivabene has hailed the performance of Ferrari’s race drivers.

At Sochi, Sebastian Vettel qualified on pole but it was his earlier-struggling teammate Kimi Raikkonen who qualified next, in front of the two Mercedes.

"I’m really happy, most of all because we have a great car and two exceptional drivers — and I must stress two," boss Arrivabene told Italy’s Sky.

"It is nice to see them smiling.

"Kimi is not a slow driver. He might take a moment early in the season to find his pace, but once he finds it, his right leg is really heavy," he added.



