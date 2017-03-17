Logo
F1 - Ferrari had best test season ever - Marc Gene

"The drivers are very happy"


17 March 2017 - 11h22, by GMM 

Ferrari test driver Marc Gene says the Maranello team is heading into the 2017 season in a particularly bullish mood.

Most observers believe the Italian marque is close to or even ahead of the formerly-dominant Mercedes team’s pace after recent Barcelona testing.

Spaniard Gene agrees: "I’ve been at Ferrari for 13 years and I think this has been the best preseason I can remember.

"The drivers are very happy and the reliability we have shown has been excellent," the 42-year-old told Spain’s El Mundo Deportivo newspaper.

Gene also thinks the 2017 field in general is going to impress the watching world this year.

"I think we’re going to see a lot of track records," he said.



