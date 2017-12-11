Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Ferrari eyes ’healthy cigarette’ sponsor

Philip Morris’ IQOS to replace Santander


11 December 2017 - 14h41, by GMM 

Ferrari could be about to announce a ’new’ major sponsor for 2018.

Recently, the Spanish bank Santander announced that it is leaving Ferrari and F1.

The Spanish newspaper ABC now reports that the signage on the rear wing could be replaced for 2018 with a brand called IQOS.

According to ’invisible’ Ferrari sponsor Philip Morris, Iqos is a high-tech technology device that heats rather than burns tobacco, releasing a ’nicotine-containing vapour’ for the user.

"Ferrari is finalising the agreement with Iqos about replacing the agreement with Santander," ABC claimed.

It is not clear if Iqos would contravene F1’s strict ban on tobacco advertising.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - Alfa Romeo Sauber launch
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 28-29/11 (330 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (523 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (231 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (535 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (849 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (305 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Race (566 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (302 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1