Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Ferrari denies 2017 car to honour Bianchi

"The news is without foundation"


27 January 2017 - 08h04, by GMM 

Ferrari has denied that the official name for its 2017 car is now out of the bag.

Santander, a Spanish sponsor of the fabled Italian team, tweeted a graphic that suggested Ferrari’s new car will be called the SF17-JB — with the ’JB’ an apparent tribute to the late former Ferrari junior driver Jules Bianchi.

Santander then deleted the tweet, apologising and retracting the news.

But the name spread like wildfire on the internet, prompting Italy’s La Gazzetta dello Sport to contact Ferrari for an official response.

The newspaper said Ferrari "denied that (SF17-JB) will be the name of the car".

And a team spokesman was quoted as saying by Italy’s Corriere dello Sport: "The news is without foundation.

"The most appropriate and elegant way to remember Jules is doing what was done in Nice, with the dedication of a street in his name."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Race of Champions
Photos - Mercedes’ party at Sindelfingen
Photos - 2016 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (472 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (256 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (583 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (767 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (423 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Race (674 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (171 photos)
F1

F1
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
Videos - Interview with Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen
Video - McLaren MP4-31 launch
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1