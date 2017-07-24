Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Ferrari could keep Raikkonen - Schumacher

"He is already a world champion but..."


24 July 2017 - 11h09, by GMM 

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher can imagine Ferrari deciding to keep Kimi Raikkonen on board next year.

While the Italian team is not ready to commit to the Finn for 2018, there are reports Sebastian Vettel is making a new deal for the 37-year-old a condition of his own contract extension beyond this season.

Schumacher, 42, raced against Raikkonen in his own F1 career and told Finland’s Ilta Sanomat: "In terms of talent I think Kimi is brilliant.

"He is already a world champion but is certainly able to achieve more," the German said while overseeing his kart team in Finland.

"When you take into account his age, he’s doing a great job," Schumacher added. "I think Ferrari has been smart to keep him as a driver.

"This year he has a good car, but Sebastian Vettel has been stronger. I think it’s ideal for Sebastian, but Kimi is still able to win races. We’ll see what happens next season," he said.

Schumacher also said he is enjoying watching F1 as a spectator this year.

"It has to be said that F1 has become very interesting now that Ferrari and Mercedes are fighting each other," said the former Williams driver.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 British GP - Race (517 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Pre-race (223 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Saturday (569 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Friday (753 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Thursday (410 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Race (530 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Pre-race (395 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Saturday (723 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Friday (805 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Thursday (556 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1