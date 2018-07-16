Logo
F1 - Father no longer Red Bull scout - Verstappen

"He is no longer in the Red Bull junior team"


16 July 2018 - 13h40, by GMM 

Max Verstappen says his father Jos no longer works with young Red Bull drivers.

Over a year ago, former F1 driver Jos Verstappen started working with the energy drink company to identify and groom young talent in junior categories like karting and F3.

But when asked by Austria’s Laola1 if his father is still a Red Bull scout, Max answered: "No, not so much anymore.

"He did it last year because he was working with a Dutch guy, but he is no longer in the Red Bull junior team.

"Maybe he will do it again but my father also has his family and not so much time to go to other races," Verstappen added.


