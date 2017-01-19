Logo
F1 news

F1 - Family should tell truth about Schumacher - Weber

"For a long time my advice is no longer heard"


19 January 2017 - 10h05, by GMM 

Michael Schumacher’s former long-time manager has criticised the F1 legend’s family.

Willi Weber, who guided Schumacher’s ultra-successful career from the junior categories and onto titles with Benetton and Ferrari, thinks the German’s family and management is wrong to have shut out the world in the wake of his 2013 skiing crash and injuries.

"For some time now, I’ve been saying that the Schumacher family is not telling the whole truth," Weber told the German weekly magazine Bunte.

"It’s time to pour pure wine for his millions of fans," he added, referring to the fact that almost nothing is known about 48-year-old Schumacher’s current health status.

"But I’m biting on granite, because for a long time my advice is no longer heard," Weber said.

But he said he remains hopeful that he will again talk to his old friend some day.

"When I’m home alone and the phone rings, I often feel that it will be Michael saying ’Willi, how’s it going?’ Hope dies last," said Weber.



