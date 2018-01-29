Logo
F1 - ’Facts’ show McLaren better in 2018 - Alonso

"This time we also have facts"


29 January 2018 - 15h26, by GMM 

Fernando Alonso says he is likely to return to Daytona in the future.

The Spaniard had a less than perfect endurance sports car debut at the American event in 2018, but he said he now feels "much better prepared" for Le Mans.

"I can drive prototypes better than I could two weeks ago," Alonso is quoted by Spain’s Diario Sport.

But the McLaren driver said F1 remains his "number 1 priority" this year, although admitting that his chances of racing at Le Mans increased from 50 to 60 per cent.

"If and when I drive Le Mans, then it will be my second time driving at night, knowing how long to rest and sleep etc," Alonso added.

And he said a return to Daytona in 2019 is probable, as he can prepare for F1 at the wheel of a racing car "much better" than in the gym or on a bike.

As for his chances of podiums in F1 this year, he said McLaren is "very confident".

"In recent years we have always hoped that the next season will be better, but these were just hopes. This time we also have facts," Alonso added.



