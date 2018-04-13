Red Bull

MAX VERSTAPPEN

“We spent a bit of time during the first session today working on the setup of the car in order to understand it better. By the end of the day the pace was looking good and I think we can be happy with the car’s performance, it’s always good to finish a day’s running with no major problems and we don’t look too far off. We just managed to fit in a longer stint before the rain came towards the end of the second session so we didn’t feel the need to stay out. The long runs were once again very positive and I felt pretty comfortable. A little bit of fine tuning on the short runs to get the balance better and we should be alright. This track is good for overtaking anyway so I think we can have a good race judging by our pace.”

DANIEL RICCIARDO

“Half of the morning and half of the afternoon were good. Generally with the harder compounds I was more comfortable, but once we put the ultrasoft on we didn’t have as much speed so we need to find a bit of time there and understand where we are losing. I obviously know what doesn’t feel right in the car, but now we need to find the answers and change that for tomorrow. The long runs were much better and I’m confident we can find the speed. Overall, we aren’t looking too bad and I hope we can be in the fight with Ferrari and Mercedes.”

Renault F1

Renault Sport Formula One Team enjoyed a productive first day of the Chinese Grand Prix with both drivers completing their programmes without issue at the Shanghai International Circuit.

Nico Hülkenberg set the sixth-fastest time with a 1min 34.313secs lap, whilst Carlos Sainz was just over a tenth of a second adrift with his time the eighth quickest of the 5.5km track.

Alan Permane, Sporting Director - Technical programme notes

In FP1, Nico first ran with aero rakes conducting data logging, then conducted general set-up work using Pirelli’s Medium (white) and Soft (yellow) tyres.

Carlos also started with aero rakes then moved to set-up work, using two sets of Soft tyres over the course of the session.

In FP2, both drivers conducted tyre evaluations and further set-up work, with Carlos using the Medium and Ultrasoft (purple) tyres whilst Nico sampled the Soft and Ultrasoft. What we learned today:

The Renault R.S.18 provided a solid base in Shanghai.

Nico Hülkenberg

“It was pretty windy in the morning session then we did see some rain at the end of the afternoon session otherwise it’s been pretty straightforward. We’ve got a good starting point with the car here so it’s a case of seeing what we can do to get the most out of qualifying tomorrow then the race on Sunday.” Carlos Sainz

“It was a clean Friday and I’m feeling more comfortable with the car. The balance is better than it was in Bahrain. We still need to look at the long-runs and make a step forward in that area but it’s certainly an encouraging Friday for us. It’s a lot trickier this weekend in terms of tyres and there’s a big gap between the compounds and a lot of tyre degradation. We’ll analyse that area and then assess the strategic options we have for Sunday.” Bob Bell, Chief Technical Officer

“It was a reasonably successful day for us with no issues. We completed our programme, despite the rain at the end of the second session, which is a positive. FP1 saw some early aero work before moving to looking at set-up then the afternoon comprised of the usual qualifying runs followed by longer stints on the tyres to get an understanding of how they should perform in the race. There were no real issues or surprises to report, so overall, it’s been a productive day.”

Sauber

After a successful race weekend in Bahrain, the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team had another positive start to the third race weekend of the season at the Shanghai International Circuit. Marcus Ericsson and Charles Leclerc completed two productive free practice sessions ahead of the 2018 FIA Formula 1 Heineken Chinese Grand Prix.

The team focused on tyre and set-up work, testing the medium and soft compounds during FP1, and the ultrasoft compound in FP2. With the rain starting to fall in the last ten minutes of the afternoon session, Marcus Ericsson completed his last lap on a set of intermediate tyres, in preparation for the possibility of rain during tomorrow’s qualifying. Marcus Ericsson and Charles Leclerc feel confident, having shown consistent performance and a good pace on the medium and soft compounds. The team will now analyse the data, placing a focus on preparations for qualifying.

Marcus Ericsson

“It has been a productive day for us. We completed the planned programme for both practice sessions, and tested all three tyre compounds, in addition to doing set-up work. The characteristics of the Shanghai International Circuit are quite different compared to the tracks in Melbourne and Bahrain. Therefore, we explored how our new car behaves on this track, and focused on finding the ideal set-up for the race. We gathered some interesting data and will work overnight to make sure we move in the right direction and have a positive qualifying tomorrow.”

Charles Leclerc

“It was a productive day for us. It was the first time I had driven on this circuit, which is always an interesting experience. Learning a new track is a great way to continue developing as a driver and becoming more familiar with different challenges – such as the long straights and variety of corner combinations here in Shanghai. We were quite competitive on the soft and medium compounds this morning. We also completed some laps on the ultrasoft compound in the afternoon, and will be looking at our data to understand how to optimise our performance in tomorrow’s qualifying. I look forward to being back in the car tomorrow.”

Ferrari

Practice at the Shanghai International Circuit was ended prematurely by drizzle when Kimi and Seb had nearly concluded their long-runs, after setting second and fourth best times on the timesheet. Nearly all drivers set their best times on the Ultrasoft compound, while various types of rubber were tried in race trim simulations. The Chinese track is 5.451 Kilometers long and features a total of 16 challenging corners, but it looks like the fight for tomorrow’s qualifying session will be as close as ever.

“It was a pretty good Friday”, said Kimi “and I’m quite happy with the feeling of the car. I think we have a pretty good base line to start from, it looks pretty good. The car has been quite straightforward since the beginning, so it easy to fine tune things. On one lap we had some traffic, I’m sure we could have gone faster. In the long run we never really got a proper idea due to the conditions: it started to rain and we had limited running, so it’s a bit tricky to know where we are. Today it was close, but then tomorrow who knows what the weather will be; things can change a lot from one day to the next”.

Seb commented: “I think at this track it is very important to find the right feeling with the car and its setup. The track is long and the tires struggle here. But, overall, I think we are quite close. However, the car is not yet where I want it to be. So, we are still looking at how we can improve. I think the SF71H has the pace, but you need to make sure it works. Today it’s been a mixed day and I think in the afternoon it was a bit better and I was a little bit happier. Hopefully tomorrow I’m going to be very happy!”