Sauber

It has been a positive day of free practice sessions ahead of the 2018 FIA Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix for the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team. Both drivers gave consistent and strong performances, with lap times that enabled them to steadily progress into the upper midfield. The team completed aerodynamic and mechanical tests on both cars during the first free practice session, with newly introduced aerodynamic parts performing as expected. During FP2, different tyre compounds were tested, and the drivers gave positive reports about their on-track experience. The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team looks forward to tomorrow’s qualifying with optimism.

Marcus Ericsson

“It was a good Friday for us. We completed the planned programme and tried out all of the different tyre compounds between our two cars. Our pace is quite competitive at the moment, and we will be building on that tomorrow. It is fun to be back in Montreal, and I really enjoy driving on this track. Being close to the midfield today means that I can look forward to the rest of the weekend with confidence.”

Charles Leclerc

“It was a positive day overall. As it is my first time driving on this circuit, it took me a few laps to get into the rhythm of it. By the time we headed out for FP2 I felt confident on the track and in the car, and P11 is quite a good result for the first day. We will work on making further improvements, and hopefully we can get a similar result tomorrow.”

Red Bull

MAX VERSTAPPEN

“Today was a good day, the car is working very well. We did not really change a lot initially and that’s always a good sign and gives you hope. I think we looked quite competitive and it was a positive start to the weekend. Mercedes was very quick, but I think we are not too far away. The tyres worked well, we were quite fast and to see it in the long run, we can be even faster. The car did everything it should do, it started well straight away so I just followed the track. We are still lacking a bit of top speed, but we can make some improvements and tonight we will see what we can do. But so far everything went well and I have a good feeling.”

DANIEL RICCIARDO

“We didn’t have the smoothest day and we had what looks like an electrical problem with the engine. We had some problems this morning which they tried to fix during lunch, but it didn’t improve so we had to try and fix them this afternoon. The problem doesn’t look related to the issue in Monaco or anything that could cause a penalty. We have the upgraded engine this weekend and I think there are still a few things to be configured on that front. We managed to get a few laps in at the end of FP3 and I did enough to feel what the car was like. We learned a bit and I know the direction I want to go set-up wise. A bit frustrating to not get too many laps in but hopefully tomorrow will be issue-free and we will make more progress. In my opinion Mercedes look really strong, the time they did on the ultrasoft was quick and on the hypersoft I think they would have been doing 1m11s. It’s positive that Max’s pace is good, so hopefully we can have a better day tomorrow.”

Williams

Rob Smedley, Head of Performance Engineering

This morning we concentrated on aerodynamic development in the realms of the front end of the car. We collected lots of important data which will be fed into the development programme and we made some good discoveries. We incurred a bit of damage with drivers pushing to the limits straight away this morning, but this afternoon went smoothly and we collected tyre data on both low and high fuel. We looked more competitive on the high fuel but we have gained an understanding of where we need to improve on low fuel to be more competitive. There is a lot of work to do tonight and we will aim for a clean day tomorrow in preparation for qualifying.

Lance Stroll

It was a typical Friday. We did a lot of laps, and some good information has been absorbed. Tonight, we just have to break it down and get ourselves in the best shape going into tomorrow. It was a bit unfortunate this morning brushing the wall, but it is the name of the game and you have to find your limits. It is part of practice as you have got to find every inch and tomorrow we will see where we can be. We looked decent on the long runs, but we will see where we are on Sunday.

Sergey Sirotkin

It was a tough session and we have a lot of room for improvement. This morning wasn’t too bad and even though we weren’t in the quickest position, we knew where we could easily gain more lap time. FP2 didn’t go so well and I struggled to get anything out of the tyre. However, we can draw on some positives, we have a lot to go through tonight so we are clear on what to do tomorrow.

Haas F1

The seventh round of the 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship began with practice Friday at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal as teams prepared for the Canadian Grand Prix Sunday.

Two 90-minute sessions – FP1 and FP2 – on the 4.361-kilometer (2.710-mile), 14-turn layout were run under sunny and comfortable conditions, with Haas F1 Team drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen navigating the evolving conditions of the temporary street circuit on the Île de Notre Dame.

Both drivers performed the same program in FP1, running a total of 21 laps apiece, beginning on the Pirelli P Zero Red supersoft tire before transitioning to the Purple ultrasoft. Grosjean’s quick time of 1:15.119 came on his 17th lap shod on ultrasofts, putting him 12th overall. Magnussen’s best time was a 1:15.579 on his 15th lap, also set on ultrasofts, placing him 15th on the speed chart.

Leading the way in FP1 was Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, whose fast lap of 1:13.302 was .088 of a second better than the next quickest driver, Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton.

Speeds picked up and lap times dropped in FP2. Grosjean wrapped FP2 as the seventh-quickest driver with a time of 1:13.620, which was 1.499 seconds better than his best lap in FP1. This improvement came despite his session getting cut short in the waning minutes after a run-in with a groundhog damaged the front wing of his Haas VF-18. The groundhog’s time on Earth was subsequently cut short, as well.

Grosjean’s quick time came on the 16th of his 34 laps shod on a set of Pink hypersoft tires – the grippiest and fastest tire in Pirelli’s lineup. Magnussen shaved 1.623 seconds off his FP1 time with a lap of 1:13.956 to climb to 13th overall. His fast lap came on his 19th tour, also while utilizing the hypersoft tire. He completed 39 laps. Grosjean began FP2 on ultrasofts, turning 11 laps before switching to hypersofts. Magnussen started FP2 on supersofts, running nine laps before donning hypersofts.

Verstappen remained atop FP2 with a mark of 1:12.198, which was .130 of a second better than his nearest pursuer, Scuderia Ferrari’s Kimi Räikkönen. The Montreal track record of 1:11.459, set last year by Hamilton in the final round of qualifying, remained intact.

Between the two sessions, Haas F1 Team ran a total of 115 laps – 60 by Magnussen and 55 by Grosjean.

Romain Grosjean

“It’s been a pretty good day. We had FP1 and we learned quite a bit about the new upgrade, then in FP2 the car behaved nicely. We tried all three different (tire) compounds between the two cars – there’s some more work to do, but it’s been encouraging. The new aero package does suit me pretty well. It’s an amazing circuit. I really like the feeling I get here. It’s not easy to find a balance, and the racing line is always changing. The grip is coming up during the weekend, but I really always enjoy driving here. Then at the end, unfortunately, an animal decided to cross the straight line. I did follow the advice – I didn’t steer to avoid it but, unfortunately, we had contact. It was high speed. I couldn’t do anything to avoid it.”

Kevin Magnussen

“I had an okay day. I think FP1 was a bit difficult. We didn’t quite understand the tires. It improved a little bit in FP2. We’re still learning, and we still need to analyze more for tomorrow. We’ll find some answers tonight about the tires. The tires are the big subject here in Montreal. I think if we can find some answers with that and get a clear picture of what temperatures we need and how it laps – that’s going to be the most important thing.”

Gunther Steiner

“There’s still some work to do, but FP2 was definitely a better session than FP1. We’re going in the right direction to understand the upgrade. We were unlucky – Romain hit some kind of animal, which cut short his session and did a lot of damage to the car. Nevertheless, we are working hard for tomorrow, trying to get back where we want to be.”

Toro Rosso

Brendon Hartley

“It was a good first day and experience for me in Montreal. It’s a very difficult circuit, especially in the first session as the track was very dirty. I enjoyed driving my first laps here, although there were a few challenges. I went straight through the chicanes a couple of times, but we kept it out of the wall which was good! In FP1 we had a couple of small issues on my car which were nothing major, and everything was resolved for FP2. We also ran a few experiments on the aerodynamic side, which was a positive step in the second session as we got the car in a good window. There was some fine tuning to help the traction as that’s quite significant around here. All of the corner exits are very important and there’s a few long, combined exit phases. I think there’s still some more time to find but we’re definitely in the mix of the midfield battle.”

Pierre Gasly

“It was great to discover a new track in Montreal and it was a positive beginning to the weekend. It’s a really good, exciting, and challenging circuit… I really enjoyed my first laps around here! We finished 10th in FP1 which was a good beginning, and the car felt pretty good from the first few laps of the session. With the hotter conditions in the afternoon the car still behaved well. However, we had a couple of issues on my short run, so we didn’t get to show the true pace the car has. I think we’re in the fight for the top 10 as Brendon’s times show. We need to work a bit tonight, but I’m feeling good with the car, so we just need to find the little tunings to make it a close fight tomorrow!”

Jonathan Eddolls (Chief Race Engineer)

“Overall I’d say it was a fairly productive Friday for us in Canada. Neither of our drivers knew the track, so coming here – similar to Monaco – the plan was to give the drivers lots of laps with a car that is as consistent as possible. We’ve obviously fitted our next new power unit here, being an updated power unit we needed to carry out the normal mapping work, and everything is working completely as expected. There’s been no issues and the driveability is very good. In the first session we ran some mechanical and aerodynamic tests, trying to find the best compromise with the setup on this track. Everything behaved as expected in the first session, we made some further changes for FP2, in particular with Pierre’s car. It was a fairly standard plan in FP2, Brendon had a very good session and his finishing position reflects that. I think the setup changes we made went a bit too far for Pierre. He wasn’t 100% comfortable with the car so he wasn’t quite able to get a lap together, which is why he finished lower on the timesheets. We know if we string it all together and get the setup optimised we can improve that. The Hypersoft was struggling a bit with graining and degradation, so I think many teams were suffering with that. On our car the Hypersoft looked fairly under control. There’s a lot for us to go through tonight to decide the best setup tomorrow, and to decide the right strategy direction for Sunday.”

Toyoharu Tanabe (Honda F1 Technical Director)

“We are running updated PUs on both cars, with the changes mainly linked to the ICE and so far, everything is working as it should, which is encouraging for the rest of the weekend. Apart from that, we worked on our usual Friday programme of finding the best settings for the PU at this circuit. The two sessions were trouble free and so we were able to run through all our planned programme.”

Renault F1

Renault Sport Formula One Team endured a frustrating Friday in Montréal on the first day of the Formula 1 Grand Prix Heineken du Canada with a gearbox issue and crash damage interrupting the team’s run plan.

Despite the frustrations, the underlying pace and potential of the Renault R.S.18 was clear to see, with Carlos Sainz setting the eighth-fastest time of the 4.4km Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in the morning, whilst Nico Hülkenberg was a tenth shy of the top ten in the afternoon.

Alan Permane, Sporting Director - Technical programme notes

In FP1, Nico suffered from a gearbox issue which stranded him on track. He was on the Supersoft (red) tyres.

Carlos ran a programme of aero assessments in the morning, using the Ultrasoft (purple) and Hypersoft (pink) tyres.

Nico’s gearbox was replaced for FP2 and he ran with the Ultrasoft and Hypersoft tyres.

Carlos spun and hit the wall in FP2, damaging the floor and rear wing and crash structure of his car. He had been using the Supersoft tyres.

The R.S.18 has good potential here when avoiding external and internal issues.

Nico Hülkenberg

“It was a pretty quiet morning for me once I found my way back to the garage, but the afternoon was far more productive. We weren’t able to run through all of our usual programme because of the missed track time, but we still made progress and know what has to be done to get the car more to my liking for tomorrow.”

Carlos Sainz

“It was a promising morning then a frustrating afternoon. We had made good progress in FP1 and I was happy with the car. In the afternoon, during my second run with the Supersofts, I just lost the rear end and couldn’t brake enough before touching the wall. Thankfully, it doesn’t look like there was too much damage but it’s a pity because we could have gathered valuable info from this session. Thanks to my crew for the extra work required today. Tomorrow I think we can still have a good day and I’m already working on it.”

Bob Bell, Chief Technical Officer

“It was a difficult day for us with Nico’s gearbox issue in the morning and Carlos tapping the wall in the afternoon. Despite compromising our programme, we have a reasonable idea of the direction we need to take with car set-up and we can recover well for tomorrow. Carlos had a good run in the morning which illustrates the potential of the car, whilst Nico didn’t get a fair run at showing his true potential with the Hypersoft tyres."

Force India

SERGIO PEREZ

“I’m happy with the feeling of the car. I got up-to-speed quickly this afternoon and it feels like we have good potential for the weekend. I think there is more speed to come, which hopefully we will find tonight to be ready for qualifying. The track was changing a lot during the session and it should keep improving tomorrow as well. The long run pace was strong and I think we can have a competitive weekend.”

ESTEBAN OCON

“I feel satisfied with today. They were not easy sessions because the track was so dirty and it was easy to make mistakes, but we managed to stay out of trouble. There was massive track evolution as well, which makes it difficult to understand the tyres. We just need to wait and see where we are tomorrow but Q3 definitely looks realistic. We need to keep working, keep pushing and see where we end up tomorrow.”

NICHOLAS LATIFI

“Making my practice debut at home was a special feeling and I’m happy with the session. I’m still learning about the VJM11 and I had to learn the track so to keep my nose clean was important. We started on hypersofts and then moved to ultrasofts, so I was still learning the track when on the best tyre. I was leaving some margin to avoid doing something silly while I was still building my confidence. Lap times were not really my goal today and I was just focussing on doing my job for the team. For example, we did lots of aero runs to give the team the data we needed. Jumping from an F2 car to a Formula One is always enjoyable and I am looking forward to other opportunities to be in the car in the future.”

OTMAR SZAFNAUER

“It’s very tight in the midfield, but the long run pace of both cars was encouraging. We still need to improve our low fuel pace, but the drivers are generally happy with the feel of the car. Nicholas did a very good job during his first FP1 session with the team and gave helpful feedback, which allowed Sergio to be on the pace straight away in the afternoon despite limited track time. Track evolution made it tricky evaluating the tyres, but we have collected all the data we need to guide our decision-making this evening.”

Mercedes

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport delivers solid showing on Friday in Montreal

Lewis finished today’s morning session in P2 with Valtteri in P5

In the afternoon, Lewis came home in P4 with Valtteri in P6

Lewis Hamilton

It’s been a beautiful day, the weather has been fantastic and the track feels better than ever. It’s such a fun track to drive and we didn’t have any problems, I really enjoyed it. A lot of fans came out as well so it’s been a nice Friday. The fact that we now have an additional DRS zone in Montreal means that we can think about running more wing this year. In previous years we would run a low downforce setting here, whereas now it’s kind of normal, so the car feels great through the corners. Straight out of the box today I think we started right with the car set-up. There were some things that we needed to adjust along the way making small incremental changes, from one time-out to another it always felt a bit different, but it’s been good. I believe that the gap in the time sheets is down to the different tyre choices today, but we will find out tomorrow. Hopefully we’ll get a good feeling when we first take the HyperSofts for a spin in FP3 tomorrow and it’s not too different to what we’ve been driving today.

Valtteri Bottas

It was a good day here in Montreal even though it may not look that strong on the time sheets for us. Ferrari and Red Bull were running the HyperSoft tyres which we will only start using tomorrow so that’s why our times didn’t look that good today. So we should be there or thereabouts. Of course our competitors have a bit of an advantage with the new engines, but I think it will be a close qualifying tomorrow. The track was very dirty today, as soon you go off the line you lose a lot of grip for the next half a lap or so. So we need to be very precise when we drive around the track, especially through the chicanes. I think we’ve learned a thing or two from Monaco about the HyperSofts, so hopefully we can make them work tomorrow. The balance of the car was really good from the start today, so we only had to do some fine tuning. The car felt good straight out of the garage. Tomorrow we will find out how good it is.

Andrew Shovlin

Overall we’ve had a fairly straightforward day, the car has run reliably and it was just the red flags and virtual safety cars that caused us to have to adapt the plan a little. The car balance has been good from the first run so it has just been a case of small balance tuning to keep the car in the right window as the track grip came up. It’s difficult to judge our single lap pace from today as we haven’t run the HyperSoft and some of our closest competition looked to have had less than perfect sessions. However, comparing on the same tyres, we do look to be in better shape than we were in Monaco. The long runs seem consistent, with the tyres behaving normally although as always, Ferrari and Red Bull look to be very similar pace and we’ll need to wait until Sunday to see how we actually stack up.

Ferrari

A very mixed picture emerged from the first day of practice at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, where Kimi Raikkonen was in second place on the timesheets and Seb Vettel managed fifth best after losing some time in the garage and then being hampered by a red flag and traffic on his fast runs. The Canadian circuit is notorious for featuring strong track evolution as the weekend progresses, so it is not easy to predict what the future holds.

“We’re not far off,” was Seb’s comment, “although I am not entirely happy yet and there’s still some work to do. In the end I didn’t do many laps today and I think we were running a bit late. It is difficult to get to know all the answers, I think we need some more time to get everything together and then we’ll see what happens. We tried various things, but there’s still something we have to work on. I didn’t get into the rhythm, but tried to go through as much of the programme as we could. In the end, we need more time to get a better picture of the situation. Hopefully, putting everything together can help us tomorrow. Now we’ll stay focused on the work to do”.

“This track is not the easiest to get things where you want them,” added Kimi. “It’s not straightforward and we expected that. It’s very bumpy, not just with all the bumps, but also with the kerbs to ride over. The combination of low downforce and low grip can make it very difficult. As for the Hypersoft tyres, at least we have a better idea of how they work. They’re good on one lap and then last quite a few more. We’ve been improving during the day and that proves that we’re going in the right direction. For sure we have some work ahead of us, but I was a bit happier at the end of the session”.