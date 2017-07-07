Red Bull Racing

MAX VERSTAPPEN

“All in all, I think it was a positive day. We had a small issue with a brake connection at the start of FP2 meaning we had to take the floor off the car which lost us some time but we pretty much completed our programme so we can be happy with that. This is not the highest grip track and with the higher speeds this year, if you have a moment, it is difficult to correct without hitting a kerb or going through the gravel which a lot of people have experienced today. The yellow kerbs were definitely a challenge and I think maybe they are not the type of kerbs for Formula 1, the cars just aren’t designed for it. We still have some work to do tonight as I’m not fully happy with the balance we had today but we are also not too far off. We always know that in qualifying Mercedes will turn up their engines and of course the weather here can change very quickly, so it will be interesting to see what happens tomorrow.”

DANIEL RICCIARDO

“It was another good Friday today and we seemed to be relatively competitive. I didn’t really get to do a proper long run at the end because we had a couple of issues but otherwise it was a smooth day. The surface of the circuit has a lot of grip this year and with the new cars you really feel it. Especially the high speed corners of the second sector are pretty fast and fun. As soon as you lose that grip though you lose everything so a lot of guys were going off track. I guess everyone is trying to find their limit and then you feel the grip so you want to push more and more but then sometimes it breaks away from you. The top five cars were within four-tenths so hopefully that remains for tomorrow and then it’ll be quite an exciting show for the weekend. I’m sure Mercedes will probably turn it up for qualifying but I hope we can stay in that fight.”

Williams

Paddy Lowe, Chief Technical Officer

We were carrying out tests across the garage on suspension and aerodynamics with some new parts that we brought this weekend. Both cars ran wide at Turn Nine in the morning session and suffered some damage unfortunately, but we were able to put that right for FP2. We’re doing more work with set-up in FP2 and we ended the day with a lot of good data, indicating the direction to take tomorrow. There is some analysis to do this evening but we hope to be in good shape tomorrow.

Felipe Massa

It definitely wasn’t an easy Friday for us. We were struggling with balance in the car, with some difference between high speed and low speed. I just wasn’t happy with the balance and there’s work to do to improve for tomorrow. I really hope our lap times are better and we can be more competitive in qualifying.

Lance Stroll

The field is very tight. We are missing a bit so there are bits and pieces to work on overnight. We don’t look as competitive as we were in Baku, for example, but that can change. It is such a short lap round here and a couple of tenths can get you quite a few places. We are going to work to try and solve it for tomorrow, as we are lacking a bit of grip everywhere and are just not able to push the car as hard at some of the others. I haven’t debriefed with the engineers yet, but I do think we have a good race car.

Haas F1

The ninth round of the 2017 FIA Formula One World Championship began with practice Friday at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg as teams prepared for the Austrian Grand Prix Sunday. Two 90-minute sessions – FP1 and FP2 – on the 4.318-kilometer (2.683-mile), 10-turn circuit were held under partly cloudy skies.

Haas F1 Team drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen endured mixed fortunes in FP1.

A left-front tire puncture on Grosjean’s Haas VF-17 seven laps into his second timed stint brought his session to an end with 25 valuable minutes remaining. Grosjean was riding on his second set of Pirelli P Zero Red supersoft tires when the puncture happened, and with teams unable to use their nominated first set of tires after the first 40 minutes of the session per FIA rules, Grosjean was forced to sit out the remainder of FP1. His quick time of 1:08.074 earned on his 18th lap placed him 16th overall. Grosjean ran two more laps before the puncture sent him to the garage.

Magnussen’s FP1 proved to be more productive as he logged 30 laps with his best time coming on his penultimate lap – a 1:07.594 that placed him 12th among the field of 20.

Both drivers began FP1 making an installation lap on the Yellow soft tire before switching exclusively to the Red supersoft.

Leading the way in FP1 was Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, whose lap of 1:05.975 broke his own track record – a 1:06.228 set last year during the second round of qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix. In addition to being .253 of a second better than the previous fastest lap ever recorded at the Red Bull Ring, Hamilton’s quick time was .190 of a second better than the nest fastest driver, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

FP2 went much more smoothly for the Haas F1 Team duo, with both drivers finishing among the top-10.

Magnussen bettered his FP1 mark by 1.003 seconds with a time of 1:06.591 on his 18th lap shod on a set of Purple ultrasoft tires. Grosjean also improved, shaving 1.311 seconds off his FP1 time with a 1:06.763 on his 23rd tour while also riding on a set of ultrasofts.

Both drivers ran the same program in FP2, beginning on Red supersofts and then switching to ultrasofts before ending the session on used supersofts. Magnussen ran 43 laps and Grosjean tallied 52 laps.

Hamilton remained the fastest driver, topping FP2 with a quick time of 1:05.483 that bettered his FP1 mark by .492 of a second. It was also .147 of a second better than the second-fastest driver, Scuderia Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel.

Between the two sessions, Haas F1 Team ran a total of 145 laps – 73 by Magnussen and 72 by Grosjean.

Romain Grosjean

"It’s been a good day. We had a puncture this morning but a good afternoon. We’ve inherited a few things on the car, so there’s some work to be done on it tonight. Overall, though, it’s a pretty good feeling.”

Kevin Magnussen

“I’m happy with our Friday. It’s a fun track to drive and the car’s handling well. I’m looking forward to tomorrow to see if our pace is representative for qualifying as well. Fingers crossed.”

Gunther Steiner

“Not a bad day. We got a lot of laps in and learned a lot. There are still things to do because we had some damage on the floor of Romain’s car in FP2, so we’ll see how that works out. All in all, it’s been a very positive day. I hope we can continue like this tomorrow.”