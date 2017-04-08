Logo
F1 - FIA working on Halo alternative ’Shield’

"The FIA is trying to find a compromise"


8 April 2017 - 08h13, by GMM 

Secret plans for an alternative to the controversial ’Halo’ cockpit protection system have been leaked in the Shanghai paddock.

Little is known about the device except that it is called ’Shield’, and has been designed to address the issue of head protection for the drivers without spoiling the look of the cars.

Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport claims the ’shield’ is a clear screen that is flatter than the Red Bull ’Aeroscreen’, which like Halo was also deferred last year.

Unlike the earlier proposals, it is believed the shield would not stop a flying wheel from hitting the driver, but is instead designed to fend off other debris.

The drivers were told of the plan in the China GP briefing, with the FIA seeking majority support by the end of April.

"The FIA is trying to find a compromise between safety and the appearance of the cars," said Toro Rosso driver Carlos Sainz.

His teammate, Daniil Kvyat, also commented: "It is hard to draw any conclusions because I understand that it is just a project.

"Honestly, I don’t believe any of this is necessary - formula one is safe enough."



