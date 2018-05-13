Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - FIA tells Ferrari to remove Halo winglets

"The FIA received letters of complaint"


13 May 2018 - 12h15, by GMM 

Ferrari has been told to remove the winglets currently attached to the 2018 car’s Halo device after Sunday’s Spanish grand prix.

The FIA said recently that teams are allowed to attach the rearview mirrors to the controversial Halo concept.

But Ferrari arrived in Barcelona also with winglets on the Halo.

"The FIA received letters of complaint," Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport reports.

"Ferrari has now been asked to bring a modified solution to Monaco," it added. "The mirror may still be attached to the Halo, but without aerodynamic elements."

Renault has said it is also working on a mirror concept for its Halo, while Force India is preferring to sit it out for now while the FIA rules on legality.

"The performance gain is not that big," said technical boss Andy Green. "First we want to see what the others are doing and then we’ll copy the best one."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Saturday (502 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Friday (650 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Thursday (402 photos)
Photos - Alonso wins on WEC debut with Toyota at Spa (212 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Race (516 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (187 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (734 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (712 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday (311 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Race (708 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1