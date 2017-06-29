Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - FIA right to launch Vettel crash probe - Lauda

"I can understand Lewis’ anger"


29 June 2017 - 11h01, by GMM 

As predicted, the FIA has re-opened the issue of Sebastian Vettel’s apparently deliberate crash into title rival Lewis Hamilton in Baku.

Although the German was penalised during the race and lost further license points, it was speculated FIA president Jean Todt wanted to pursue the matter further.

Amid suggestions a race ban could be applied, it is suggested Todt is unhappy Vettel re-offended despite being sternly warned after Mexico last year about his radio tirade against Charlie Whiting.

The FIA confirmed that on Monday, July 3, it will "further examine the causes of the (Hamilton) incident in order to evaluate whether further action is necessary".

The outcome will then be announced before next weekend’s Austrian grand prix, F1’s governing body added.

Monday, July 3 is also the Ferrari driver’s 30th birthday.

Mercedes team chairman and F1 legend Niki Lauda told Osterreich newspaper Vettel’s decision to drive into Hamilton in Baku was "unbelievable".

"What makes it even worse is that Vettel took absolutely no blame — although that is always so with him," he said.

"I can understand Lewis’ anger and I’m really angry as well. Why couldn’t he just say ’It was my mistake, I screwed up’?

Lauda also seemed to agree that the FIA is right to re-open the matter, saying the penalty given by the stewards in Azerbaijan was "a joke".



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Race (579 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (173 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (683 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (681 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday (321 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Race (719 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Pre-race (183 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Saturday (618 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Friday (708 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1