F1 - FIA moves to stop ’T-wing’ flexing

Specific maximum flexibility values


9 April 2017 - 15h29, by GMM 

The FIA has targeted the unpopular engine cover ’T-wings’ and fins, with a view to ridding F1 of them in the future.

That plan is also backed by new F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn.

And their resolve was given more ammunition in Shanghai, when the ’T-wing’ on Valtteri Bottas’ Mercedes broke off in practice.

According to Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport, the FIA now plans to introduce specific maximum flexibility values for the T-wings by Barcelona next month.

Earlier, Haas had already been told by the FIA to reinforce its T-Wing design.

The topic of the unpopular ’shark fins’ also remains controversial, with Red Bull saying before the season that it wanted them to be banned for aesthetic reasons.

But Auto Motor und Sport reports that, among the teams, only Red Bull is now insisting that the shark fins be allowed to stay.

"At that time, they were still hoping that removing the fin would hurt the less strong teams," said correspondent Michael Schmidt.

"But Red Bull is now benefitting from it," he added.



