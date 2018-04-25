Just as it surges to the front in formula one, the legality of Ferrari’s 2018 car is coming under scrutiny.

Marca newspaper in Spain says that after the Maranello team’s car "sounded different" in the corners in China, the FIA’s technical department was in touch.

"There are suspicions the SF71H is using special engine maps that blow exhaust to the rear wing of the car," wrote correspondent Marco Canseco.

Earlier, ’exhaust blowing’ attention was attracted by Renault, after the French team visibly angled its exhaust towards the rear wing on its 2018 car.

But it is Ferrari’s engine maps that are now reportedly under scrutiny by former Ferrari designer Nikolas Tombazis, who now works for the FIA.

"We do not accept engine maps that are specifically designed to increase the flow of exhaust in corners," he wrote in a letter.

"To be permissible, such flows should correspond with maps that actually increase the performance of the power unit."

It’s not the only part of Ferrari’s 2018 car that is attracting attention.

Marca reports that a mysterious extra lever has been discovered behind championship leader Sebastian Vettel’s steering wheel.