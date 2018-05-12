Logo
F1 - FIA looks into Ferrari mirror legality

Whiting was spotted in the Ferrari garage taking photos


12 May 2018 - 11h20, by GMM 

Questions have been raised about Ferrari’s new ’Halo mirror’ concept.

Sebastian Vettel says the repositioned mirrors are purely for visibility purposes, but the solution also includes extra winglets.

"I think it’s a great idea," Force India technical boss Andy Green told Auto Motor und Sport. "They’re really pushing to the limit."

FIA race director Charlie Whiting was spotted in the Ferrari garage taking photos of the controversial part on his phone.

But Renault technical boss Bob Bell said: "We’re working on something too. I think all the teams will be."



