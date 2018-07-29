Charlie Whiting says the FIA has "no concerns" about Ferrari’s power unit.

After years of Mercedes dominance in the ’power unit’ era, it is now widely agreed that Ferrari is clearly ahead with controversial technology in the hybrid area.

But Kleine Zeitung quoted F1 race director Whiting as saying "There are no concerns from our side" regarding the legality of the Ferrari engine.

It means Mercedes has been left to catch up off its own back.

"Ferrari has left everyone else behind," said team boss Toto Wolff.

"They have a very good chassis and an exceptionally good engine."

He revealed that the team is hard at work on countermeasures, which would have to appear as the forthcoming ’Spec 3’ engine.

"It’s difficult to find more power without sacrificing reliability," Wolff warned. "A failure kills you more than a missed tenth of a second.

"We will look at how much power we can bring to Spa or Monza and then decide if we can change our plan or not."