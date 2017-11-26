Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - FIA firm on three engines rule change for 2018

"There are some people who suggest using only one power unit"


26 November 2017 - 09h23, by GMM 

The FIA is standing firm on the move from four to three engines per driver in 2018.

The rule change is actually highly controversial, with Red Bull’s Christian Horner saying giving drivers less engines amid the frenzy of grid penalties is "barking mad".

McLaren’s Eric Boullier agrees, arguing that the rule change will not lower costs as intended.

"There are fewer engines but the cost to customers is the same and the manufacturers spend a lot of money to make the engine reliable," he told Spain’s Movistar in Abu Dhabi.

"Not only Honda but also Renault suffered many penalties for their engines this year and it’s not good for F1," Boullier insisted.

"We should be more sensible and understand that we have reached the limit. But the decision needs to be unanimous and the manufacturers are not," he added.

For the FIA’s part, president Jean Todt insists the rule is now set in stone.

"There are some people who suggest using only one power unit," he said in Abu Dhabi.

"The decision about the three engines is taken, and if we want to return to four engines then we need the unanimous decision of all the teams," said Todt.

"We do not have that, so the three engines remains in place."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (535 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (849 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (305 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Race (566 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (302 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Saturday (679 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Friday (753 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Thursday (364 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Race (582 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Pre-race (238 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1