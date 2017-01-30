Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - FIA ’fair’ amid $80m windfall controversy - Carey

"They regulate the sport in a fair and even-handed way"


30 January 2017 - 10h48, by GMM 

Chase Carey says the FIA is "fair" and "even-handed", amid a bubbling controversy that could spell trouble for Liberty Media’s F1 buyout.

Because the governing body owns a 1 per cent stake in F1’s commercial rights, some believe the fact the FIA had to approve the Liberty deal as a regulator reveals a blatant conflict of interest.

That is because the FIA benefitted to the reported tune of $80 million through the Liberty buyout.

According to F1 business journalist Christian Sylt, that is in defiance of a 2001 agreement with the European Commission by which the FIA vowed to only be "a sports regulator".

"It is not a reflection on Liberty’s ambition for F1 or whether they are adequate as an owner," UK parliamentarian Damian Collins is quoted by ITV. "It’s a question of whether the FIA discharged its duties responsibly."

But new F1 chief executive Chase Carey is apparently unmoved by the controversy about the FIA’s behaviour.

"My experience of them is a handful of months," he said. "They regulate the sport in a fair and even-handed way."

The Paris-based Federation did not comment.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Race of Champions
Photos - Mercedes’ party at Sindelfingen
Photos - 2016 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (472 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (256 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (583 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (767 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (423 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Race (674 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (171 photos)
F1

F1
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
Videos - Interview with Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen
Video - McLaren MP4-31 launch
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1