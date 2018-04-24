Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - FIA considering pitstop safety changes

"We can introduce some things to improve"


24 April 2018 - 10h57, by GMM 

F1 is considering some mandatory changes in a bid to make pitstops safer.

So far in 2018, as sub three second tyre stops become the norm, there have been several incidents caused ostensibly by teams pushing the limits with techniques and technology.

The highest profile incident saw a Ferrari mechanic’s leg badly broken, and F1 race director Charlie Whiting says the sport is looking into some counter-measures.

"We can introduce some things to improve," he said, "to decrease the probability of errors."

Whiting is quoted by Brazil’s Globo as saying F1 has "learned something" from looking into the incidents seen so far this year.

"The challenge is to decide which tools need to be automated and which ones need to be operated by a human," he said. "I have a clear idea and I’ll discuss this with the teams in the coming weeks."

Whiting played down fears that the FIA’s response will be to "standardise" key elements of the pitstop process, which remains a highlight of the F1 show.

"I don’t think there’s any reason to standardise the system," he said. "But we need to be sure that there’s no way the guy can give the ok when certain conditions have not been met."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Race (708 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Pre-race (274 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Saturday (697 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Friday (680 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Thursday (353 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Race (501 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Pre-race (285 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Saturday (716 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Friday (625 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Thursday (364 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1