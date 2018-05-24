Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - FIA clears up Ferrari oil consumption rumour

"Questions about the battery remain"


24 May 2018 - 10h50, by GMM 

F1’s governing body has clarified how oil may be consumed by F1 cars.

Earlier, Mercedes team chairman Niki Lauda had said the FIA needed to urgently clarify "grey areas", including a rumour Ferrari illegally consumes oil via the turbo.

That had followed a formal letter to the FIA, in which Mercedes asked Charlie Whiting if the 0.6kg per 100km oil consumption limit applied to the turbo.

"Yes," Whiting answered.

However, Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport reports that despite the FIA clarification, Ferrari does not in fact need to modify its power unit.

"Questions about the battery remain," the report added, "but it should be clarified over the course of the weekend."

Sebastian Vettel said at Monaco: "There are always rumours. I trust Ferrari.

"I also trust the FIA that they would intervene if there was something they didn’t like."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Wednesday (280 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Race (528 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Pre-race (189 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Saturday (502 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Friday (650 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Thursday (402 photos)
Photos - Alonso wins on WEC debut with Toyota at Spa (212 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Race (516 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (187 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (734 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1