F1 - FIA boss Todt ’neglects F1’ - Ecclestone

"I hope Jean takes back the reins"


26 May 2018 - 09h44, by GMM 

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has lashed out at Jean Todt.

Ousted by Liberty Media at the beginning of last year, the 87-year-old admitted to being "worried about the future" of the sport he essentially created.

And it’s not just Liberty that concerns him.

"(FIA president) Jean Todt is very busy with many aspects to look after," Ecclestone told the French sports daily L’Equipe.

"He works 24 hours a day, but he neglects F1. His main project is road safety, but he must not lose sight of the sport," the Briton added.

As for F1’s new commercial rights holder, Ecclestone continued: "Liberty could distort and ruin F1 because they have no experience.

"I hope Jean takes back the reins for the future of formula one. The FIA must be the master of the kingdom," he added.

Ecclestone also acknowledged the quit threats being made by top teams Mercedes and Ferrari.

"Mercedes is doing an exceptional job and it would be damaging to lose them, but Ferrari is the key," he said.


