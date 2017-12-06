Logo
F1 - FIA announces World Motor Sport Council decisions

New penalty system, 2018 calendar confirmed


6 December 2017 - 21h05, by Olivier Ferret 

The following is a summary of the key decisions taken during the meeting:

Several amendments to the Sporting and Technical Regulations for 2018 were approved. These included:

- Regulations relating to procedures for starting or resuming a race behind the safety car
- Changing the event timetable to increase flexibility
- Ensuring that testing of previous cars may only take place on tracks currently holding an FIA Grade 1 or 1T licence
- Provision for demonstration events in previous cars which does not constitute testing. No such demonstrations may exceed 50km in length and only tyres manufactured specifically for this purpose by the appointed supplier may be used
- Changes to ensure that oil cannot be used as fuel
- Introduction of a detailed specification for oil
- A minimum weight and volume for energy storage (batteries)
- Changes to position of cameras and wing mirrors to accommodate the Halo

A change to the power unit penalty system was also approved, whereby if a driver incurs a penalty exceeding 15 grid places he will be required to start the race from the back of the starting grid. If more than one driver receives such a penalty they will be arranged at the back of the grid in the order in which the offences were committed.

The World Council was presented with the report on the security incidents that occurred at this year’s Brazilian Grand Prix which was requested from the Commercial Rights Holder (CRH) by the FIA. Following the report, the CRH recommended that the promoter, who is responsible for the security of the event, retains an independent security expert to evaluate and advise on security plans, implements a police reporting hub at the circuit and improves overall communication between the promoter security, police and F1 stakeholders. The World Council strongly urged the promoter to implement these recommendations and improve the situation ahead of next year’s event. The FIA will offer to participate in discussions with the local authorities and closely monitor the situation.

The 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship Calendar is confirmed as:

25 March - Australia - Melbourne
08 April - Bahrain - Sakhir
15 April - China - Shanghai
29 April - Azerbaijan - Baku
13 May - Spain - Barcelona
27 May - Monaco - Monte Carlo
10 June - Canada - Montreal
24 June - France - Le Castellet
01 July - Austria - Spielberg
08 July - United Kingdom - Silverstone
22 July - Germany - Hockenheim
29 July - Hungary - Budapest
26 August - Belgium - Spa-Francorchamps
02 September - Italy - Monza
16 September - Singapore - Marina Bay
30 September - Russia - Sochi
07 October - Japan - Suzuka
21 October - USA - Austin
28 October - Mexico - Mexico City
11 November - Brazil - Sao Paolo
25 November - Abu Dhabi - Yas Marina



