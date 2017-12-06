|
|
F1 - FIA announces World Motor Sport Council decisions
New penalty system, 2018 calendar confirmed
The following is a summary of the key decisions taken during the meeting:
Several amendments to the Sporting and Technical Regulations for 2018 were approved. These included:
Regulations relating to procedures for starting or resuming a race behind the safety car
A change to the power unit penalty system was also approved, whereby if a driver incurs a penalty exceeding 15 grid places he will be required to start the race from the back of the starting grid. If more than one driver receives such a penalty they will be arranged at the back of the grid in the order in which the offences were committed.
The World Council was presented with the report on the security incidents that occurred at this year’s Brazilian Grand Prix which was requested from the Commercial Rights Holder (CRH) by the FIA. Following the report, the CRH recommended that the promoter, who is responsible for the security of the event, retains an independent security expert to evaluate and advise on security plans, implements a police reporting hub at the circuit and improves overall communication between the promoter security, police and F1 stakeholders. The World Council strongly urged the promoter to implement these recommendations and improve the situation ahead of next year’s event. The FIA will offer to participate in discussions with the local authorities and closely monitor the situation.
The 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship Calendar is confirmed as:
25 March - Australia - Melbourne
