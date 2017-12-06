The following is a summary of the key decisions taken during the meeting:

Several amendments to the Sporting and Technical Regulations for 2018 were approved. These included:

Regulations relating to procedures for starting or resuming a race behind the safety car

Changing the event timetable to increase flexibility

Ensuring that testing of previous cars may only take place on tracks currently holding an FIA Grade 1 or 1T licence

Provision for demonstration events in previous cars which does not constitute testing. No such demonstrations may exceed 50km in length and only tyres manufactured specifically for this purpose by the appointed supplier may be used

Changes to ensure that oil cannot be used as fuel

Introduction of a detailed specification for oil

A minimum weight and volume for energy storage (batteries)

Changes to position of cameras and wing mirrors to accommodate the Halo

A change to the power unit penalty system was also approved, whereby if a driver incurs a penalty exceeding 15 grid places he will be required to start the race from the back of the starting grid. If more than one driver receives such a penalty they will be arranged at the back of the grid in the order in which the offences were committed.

The World Council was presented with the report on the security incidents that occurred at this year’s Brazilian Grand Prix which was requested from the Commercial Rights Holder (CRH) by the FIA. Following the report, the CRH recommended that the promoter, who is responsible for the security of the event, retains an independent security expert to evaluate and advise on security plans, implements a police reporting hub at the circuit and improves overall communication between the promoter security, police and F1 stakeholders. The World Council strongly urged the promoter to implement these recommendations and improve the situation ahead of next year’s event. The FIA will offer to participate in discussions with the local authorities and closely monitor the situation.

The 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship Calendar is confirmed as:

25 March - Australia - Melbourne

08 April - Bahrain - Sakhir

15 April - China - Shanghai

29 April - Azerbaijan - Baku

13 May - Spain - Barcelona

27 May - Monaco - Monte Carlo

10 June - Canada - Montreal

24 June - France - Le Castellet

01 July - Austria - Spielberg

08 July - United Kingdom - Silverstone

22 July - Germany - Hockenheim

29 July - Hungary - Budapest

26 August - Belgium - Spa-Francorchamps

02 September - Italy - Monza

16 September - Singapore - Marina Bay

30 September - Russia - Sochi

07 October - Japan - Suzuka

21 October - USA - Austin

28 October - Mexico - Mexico City

11 November - Brazil - Sao Paolo

25 November - Abu Dhabi - Yas Marina