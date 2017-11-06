The 2018 FIA Formula 2 Championship calendar was confirmed today. For next season, it will consist of twelve rounds in total, all support events of the Formula One World Championship. Eight rounds will be held in Europe, including new venue Le Castellet in France, and there will be four flyaway events to complete the calendar, with the addition of new venue Sochi in Russia.

The second season of the FIA F2 Championship will kick-off overseas at Bahrain International Circuit on April 06-08, and the paddock will then fly to Baku in Azerbaijan on April 27-29. The action will resume in Europe two weeks later, beginning with Barcelona on May 11-13 followed by Monte Carlo on May 24-26.

New venue Le Castellet on June 22-24 will open the busiest month of the year, with three back to back race events: France will be followed by first Spielberg in Austria on June 29 – 01 July, and then Silverstone in Great Britain on 06-08 July. There will be a two-week breather before Budapest on 27-29 July.

After a well-deserved summer break, the action will pick-up at Spa-Francorchamps on August 24-26 before going to Monza a week later on August 31- September 02. The paddock will then fly to another new venue in Sochi, Russia on September 28-30, with the season finale taking place once again at Yas Marina on November 23-25.

FIA Formula 2 CEO Bruno Michel said: “I am pleased to announce that next year’s calendar will hold twelve events alongside Formula One. One of our mission statements is to prepare young drivers to the next step: F1. Having all of our race weekends take place with F1 will help our drivers to learn as many F1 tracks as possible, but also to prove their race crafts directly in front of the F1 paddock.

“The 2018 calendar includes two new venues: Le Castellet and Sochi. It features one more event compared to this year, and is a good balance between racing on F1 circuits in Europe and overseas.”

2018 FIA Formula 2 Championship Calendar

06-08 April - Sakhir, Bahrain

27-29 April - Baku, Azerbaijan

11-13 May - Barcelona, Spain

24-26 May - Monte Carlo, Monaco

22-24 June - Le Castellet, France

29 June – 01 July - Spielberg, Austria

06-08 July - Silverstone, Great Britain

27-29 July - Budapest, Hungary

24-26 August - Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium

31 August – 02 September - Monza, Italy

28-30 September - Sochi, Russia

23-25 November - Yas Marina, UAE