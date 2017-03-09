The FIA has reached an agreement with the Formula One Group regarding the transition of the GP2 Series to FIA Formula 2.

This agreement was approved today (9 March) by the World Motor Sport Council, and will further strengthen the FIA’s single-seater pyramid which provides a clear path for drivers from grassroots to the pinnacle of motor racing. It also highlights the strong will of both the FIA and the Formula One Group to work closely together to build a strong future for the world of motor sport.

Since its inception in 2005, GP2 has been an excellent platform for drivers to progress to Formula One, and with the series now coming under the umbrella of the FIA, there is a complete ecosystem in place which will nurture future talent as well as be clearer and more engaging for motor sport fans.

FIA President Jean Todt said: “Completing this process with Formula One Group and bringing FIA Formula 2 to life is a very important step. The championship will provide the final level for junior drivers who are looking to reach the ultimate goal of Formula One, and we have achieved a key target for the FIA in completing our single-seater pyramid.

“In recent years we have developed a hugely successful programme of FIA Formula 4 championships in 12 countries around the world, the FIA F3 European Championship has become very strong and competitive, and now we have this final piece of the puzzle. I am also very pleased to see that we are already working in the same direction as Formula One Group, and I am sure that this positive relationship will continue to benefit our sport.”

Formula One Group CEO Chase Carey said: “I am very pleased to announce the evolution of the GP2 Series to become the FIA Formula 2 Championship.

“Junior categories and especially the upcoming Formula 2 Championship are strategic activities for Formula 1.

“We are delighted to strengthen them through this agreement with the FIA.”

FIA Single-Seater Commission President Stefano Domenicali said: “With FIA Formula 2, we now have everything we need to craft a clear and logical path for single seater drivers from grassroots for Formula One. As they progress from karting, we have FIA Formula 4 at national level in countries all over the world, and from there the FIA Formula 3 European Championship is a fantastic proving ground before drivers take on the challenge of competing on the world stage.

“For us to now have FIA F2 in this process makes the whole thing complete, and we are looking forward to making FIA F2 a strong and popular series for drivers and fans alike.”

FIA Formula 2 will support the FIA Formula One World Championship at ten events listed below in 2017, with one additional round at Jerez on 6-8 October:

Tests

13-14-15 March - Barcelona, Spain - Test

29-30-31 March - Sakhir, Bahrain - Test

Races

14-16 April - Sakhir, Bahrain

12-14 May - Barcelona, Spain

25-27 May - Monte Carlo, Monaco

23-25 June - Baku, Azerbaijan

07-09 July - Spielberg, Austria

14-16 July - Silverstone, Great-Britain

28-30 July - Budapest, Hungary

25-27 August - Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium

01-03 September - Monza, Italy

06-08 October - Jerez de la Frontera, Spain

24-26 November - Yas Marina, UAE