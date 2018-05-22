Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - F2 driver would refuse Toro Rosso call-up

"Would I agree to go in the place of Hartley?"


22 May 2018 - 11h37, by GMM 

A Formula 2 driver has counted himself out of speculation about the second Toro Rosso seat.

With Brendon Hartley struggling for pace in 2018, rumours suggest Red Bull could entice Pascal Wehrlein out of DTM to replace him at the junior team Toro Rosso.

"That’s not the intention at the moment," Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko told Auto Motor und Sport.

But Honda-powered Toro Rosso’s team boss Franz Tost has admitted he has his eye on Japanese Formula 2 driver Nirei Fukuzumi.

Another F2 driver, though, says he isn’t interested in Red Bull or Toro Rosso.

"Would I agree to go in the place of Hartley?" Renault development driver Artem Markelov told Sport FM.

"If Renault gave the go-ahead it’s possible, but of my own volition I would not sit in the Toro Rosso.

"Knowing Dr Marko, knowing how he ruins the careers of young drivers, I don’t need that," Markelov continued.

"There are also rumours that Christian Horner could leave Red Bull, and that Red Bull wants to leave formula one. So they’re just rumours but I don’t know what the prospects of being at Toro Rosso and Red Bull are," he said.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Race (528 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Pre-race (189 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Saturday (502 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Friday (650 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Thursday (402 photos)
Photos - Alonso wins on WEC debut with Toyota at Spa (212 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Race (516 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (187 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (734 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (712 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1