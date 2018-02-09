Logo
F1 news

F1 - F1 will still feature ’pretty girls’ - Carey

"I think the reaction was what we expected"


9 February 2018 - 15h17, by GMM 

Chase Carey has revealed he was not opposed to the concept of F1 ’grid girls’.

The sport’s new owner Liberty Media has been widely criticised for ending the decades-long tradition.

"I think the reaction was what we expected," F1 chief executive Carey told multiple media outlets.

"Actually if you just left it up to me personally, I like the grid girls," he said. "But it’s not a decision for me, it’s a decision for fans."

And he said too many of those fans thought the grid girls concept was "exploitative".

Some, however, think the move has taken a big bite out of F1’s glamorous side.

Carey insisted: "We’re going to maintain glamour. We’re going to continue to have pretty girls at races. But I think you have to continue to evolve."



