Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - F1 ’wants to go to Vietnam’ - Carey

"It’s a country that speaks to our imagination"


5 June 2018 - 10h02, by GMM 

Vietnam looks set to join Miami as a new grand prix on the calendar in the near future.

Liberty Media’s Chase Carey has said he wants Europe to remain the bedrock of F1 whilst expanding further into America and Asia.

"Vietnam is a very exciting country," Carey is quoted by L’Equipe as saying at an event in Manila.

"It’s a country that speaks to our imagination and we want to go there."

It is believed that while Miami will join the calendar next year, Vietnam will follow in 2020.

Carey also said Liberty Media wants to look at the existing races on the calendar and improve them.

"First of all we want to make sure they are suitable tracks for great racing," he said.

"Realistically, there are circuits where we probably need to intervene."


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Race (725 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Pre-race (191 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Saturday (759 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Friday (284 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Thursday (974 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Wednesday (280 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Race (528 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Pre-race (189 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Saturday (502 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Friday (650 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik








F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC