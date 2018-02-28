Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - F1 to simplify aero rules for 2019

The FIA and Liberty are working on a new plan


28 February 2018 - 12h34, by GMM 

F1 is looking to simplify the aerodynamic profile of the cars for 2019.

Auto Motor und Sport reports that increasing complexity in the detail around the sidepods and rear wing endplates in particular is making it hard for teams to place legible sponsor logos.

So it seems the teams, the FIA and Liberty are working on a new plan for 2019.

The now familiar aerodynamic ’slots’ will be banned, bargeboards will be made smaller, and other ideas are being studied.

"A vote will be taken on which proposal to adopt at a strategy meeting in April," correspondent Michael Schmidt said.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 27/02 (413 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 26/02 (496 photos)
Photos - Toro Rosso STR13 launch
Photos - Haas VF-18 launch
Photos - Force India VJM11 launch
Photos - Haas F1 and Sauber on track in Barcelona
Photos - McLaren MCL33 launch
Photos - Mercedes W09 launch
Photos - Ferrari SF71H launch
Photos - Renault F1 RS18 launch
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1