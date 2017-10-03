Logo
F1 - F1 to open New York office

"It will be dealing mainly with the sponsorship"


3 October 2017 - 12h10, by GMM 

F1 will open a US-based office, a spokesman has confirmed.

Earlier, following Liberty Media’s takeover, the American company moved from Bernie Ecclestone’s London HQ to a larger building in the British capital.

But Sports Business Daily now reports that Liberty is opening a F1 office in New York, amid efforts to capitalise on the potential of the huge US market.

"Yes, we are opening a small commercial office in New York which will be dealing mainly with the sponsorship side of things," F1 spokesman Norman Howell (photo) confirmed.



