F1 cars will feature either Halo or ’Shield’ cockpit protection in 2018.

Earlier, the controversial ’halo’-like system was shelved by F1 chiefs in deference to research into the more attractive transparent shield device, which is set to be tested by Ferrari next weekend at Silverstone.

Only after the ’Shield’ tests will the FIA decide how to proceed.

As for what will happen if the solution is ruled out, F1 race director Charlie Whiting told Auto Motor und Sport: "Then the Halo will come in.

"There will be some sort of cockpit protection in 2018," he insisted.

At present, the frontrunner is Shield.

"It is structurally much easier to integrate into the chassis than the Halo," said Force India technical boss Andy Green.

"And its aerodynamic effects are significantly lower than in the case of the Halo."

Press release: FIA makes progress with ’Shield’ frontal protection, plans short track-test at Silverstone

The FIA, together with its research partner the Global Institute, is investigating an additional Frontal Protection system, ‘The Shield’, for use in Formula One.

A transparent open canopy system constructed using polycarbonate, the Shield is aimed at providing significant protection from debris, while ensuring unrestricted forward vision for the driver.

A possible geometry [shown above] has been developed and the FIA is currently working with teams in Formula One on further defining its geometry. A number of indoor and outdoor tests are currently being conducted and the Federation’s target is to carry out a first full track test at Monza in September.

However, in an effort to get initial feedback from drivers at the earliest possible stage of development, a short track will be conducted at next weekend’s British Grand Prix, in the first free practice session. The test will be conducted with Ferrari