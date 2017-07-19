The potential introduction of the cockpit protection solution known as ’Shield’ will have top billing as F1’s strategy group meets on Wednesday.

At Silverstone, Sebastian Vettel said he felt "dizzy" after becoming the first driver to try the transparent windscreen-type device aboard his Ferrari.

"Now we have to think about how we can solve all of the issues," an FIA source told Auto Motor und Sport.

Shield will apparently be discussed by the strategy group in Geneva, but it will not be until Monza and Singapore that more teams get to try the solution for the first time.

"There is a massive problem," Red Bull chief Christian Horner said. "We really needed to know two months ago for the build of our (2018) cars.

"So if we’re having problems, I can only imagine what it’s like for the smaller teams," he added.

Force India’s Andy Green confirmed: "We cannot wait any longer."

The FIA has said that if the Shield is not approved, Halo will be introduced in 2018 instead.

But fearing outcry from fans about the mandatory imposition of the controversial solutions, the strategy group has vowed to prioritise the discussion of cockpit protection at its Wednesday meeting.

Italy’s La Gazzetta dello Sport said another hot topic in Geneva will be the potential mandatory participation of drivers at promotional events like London last week, following the controversy over Lewis Hamilton’s absence.