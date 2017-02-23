Logo
F1 - F1 teams face split over income - source

"We must continue to search for improvements together"


23 February 2017 - 16h28, by GMM 

F1 teams could be set to split into two camps, as a new row about income distribution threatens to break out.

How the sport’s vast revenues are distributed is a thorny topic up and down pitlane, with Red Bull arguing this week that it deserves to keep receiving more than the small teams because it does more for the sport.

But a source told us the big teams are looking to put the former teams association FOTA back together, while the smaller teams may form an entirely separate alliance.

A former grandee like McLaren that has struck competitive trouble in recent years might be caught in the middle, but a team spokesman would not be moved on the matter.

"Formula one has always been about the search for improvement, and we must continue to search for improvements together, as we collaborate with one another, openly and positively, to achieve the important goals that we all seek," he said.



