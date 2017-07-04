Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - F1 targets lighter engines for future

"We are open to technology but..."


4 July 2017 - 14h23, by GMM 

Weight has emerged as a major factor as F1 prepares to change its engine formula beyond 2020.

The next key meeting of the engine working group will take place on Tuesday, following reports the likely unit for the future will be a 1.6 litre V6 with two turbos and a single KERS.

"I believe we have made a reasonable proposal," Renault chief Cyril Abiteboul told Auto Motor und Sport.

It is believed all the engine manufacturers already involved in F1, and potentially some others interested in joining beyond 2020, want the next units to be 1000hp, louder, simpler and cheaper.

"We are open to technology," Abiteboul continued, "but it should not exclude anyone from winning.

"That is neither good for the best manufacturer or the worst. The engine should make a difference, but we need an engine that is relevant to the series and also good for the sport.

"We need electrification, but we also need a better balance between engine weight and power," the Frenchman said.

Indeed, while it is believed the simplification of the ’hybrid’ elements of the current power units will make the next engines lighter, that is also why the switch to all-wheel drive has been ruled out.

Abiteboul agrees: "Four wheel drive is not a good idea because it means more weight.

"The problem with electrification is that it is heavy, and that reduces efficiency. We must find a middle road. Hybrid yes, but not too much," he added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Race (579 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (173 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (683 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (681 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday (321 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Race (719 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Pre-race (183 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Saturday (618 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Friday (708 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1