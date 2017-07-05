Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - F1 talk too early for Mick Schumacher - Hakkinen

"It is not the right time to be talking about formula one"


5 July 2017 - 13h45, by GMM 

It is too early to be predicting F1 stardom for Mick Schumacher.

That is the claim of Mika Hakkinen, who almost two decades ago was the biggest rival of teenage Mick’s legendary father Michael Schumacher.

Now, Hakkinen is backing the Schumacher family’s ’Keep fighting’ initiative and trying to ease the immense pressure on 18-year-old F3 driver Mick’s shoulders.

"It is not the right time to be talking about formula one, in my opinion," the Finn told Auto Bild.

"He is still a young man and has to prove himself in various ways. But what is important is that he wants to win more races.

"If you are humble and hungry, if you have the goal to be a winner, and you try to improve yourself and become a better racing driver, then that is exactly what you need," Hakkinen said.

"And when I talk to Mick, I feel that he wants to be a winner."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Race (579 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (173 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (683 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (681 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday (321 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Race (719 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Pre-race (183 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Saturday (618 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Friday (708 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1