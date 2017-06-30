Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - F1 steward admits Vettel race ban was possible

"Of course we could have issued a more severe penalty"


30 June 2017 - 12h10, by GMM 

An F1 steward says his colleagues considered a harsher penalty for Sebastian Vettel last weekend in Baku.

On Monday, which is also the German’s 30th birthday, the FIA will meet to consider imposing an additional penalty to supplement his 10-second stop go.

"Of course we could have issued a more severe penalty," steward Paul Gutjahr told the Swiss newspaper Blick.

"Like the black flag or a race ban. But Hamilton had no damage and we did not want to influence the world championship too much," he added.

Gradually, the world of F1 is weighing into the controversy, with former FIA president Max Mosley urging for a harsher penalty but F1 sporting chief Ross Brawn claiming F1 needs "passion".

Even MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi has an opinion, telling Marca sports newspaper: "When one driver fights against the other and they are so different, there may always be crashes.

"Personally I liked it. It’s the beauty of the sport," said the Italian.

Others think Vettel may indeed escape Monday’s hearing with a black eye, with Renault reserve Sergey Sirotkin saying: "To be honest, looking at the on board, it is not obvious that Sebastian deliberately hit Lewis.

"I think at the moment he raised his hand and turned his head, he didn’t realise the car was turning towards Lewis and they touched," he told Russia’s Sportbox.

"In my opinion, everything is much calmer than everyone is talking about."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Race (579 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (173 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (683 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (681 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday (321 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Race (719 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Pre-race (183 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Saturday (618 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Friday (708 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1