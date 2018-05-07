Jean Todt says it would be "ideal" to achieve some technical parity between formula one and the world endurance championship.

At the weekend, Fernando Alonso returned to the top step of the podium by winning the Spa 6 hour race for Toyota.

The situation has revealed some tension between the two top categories of open wheelers and sports cars respectively, with FIA president Jean Todt admitting that some technical unification would be ideal.

"It would be ideal to achieve some unification, but in practice this is not easy," the Frenchman said.

"Ideas appear but it’s more difficult when you start to get into the details."

Todt said one reason unification makes sense is that it would strengthen car manufacturer involvement across the disciplines.

"At the moment in formula one we are discussing the number of carmakers in the championship," he said. "Right now we have four but we want to guarantee that they stay.

"And it’s difficult to do that if they only work with one team or two. But if it was possible to supply their products to other racing series, the project becomes more feasible.

"But immediately a number of problems appear. In principle we are happy to think about this topic, but in reality everything is not so simple," Todt added.