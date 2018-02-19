Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - F1 should not turn up engine volume - Abiteboul

"The exhaust sound is energy"


19 February 2018 - 10h55, by GMM 

F1 should not be trying to turn up the volume of its ’power units’.

Ever since the hybrid era began in 2014, fans have lamented the new sound and the sport’s authorities have vowed to rev it up for the future.

But Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul said quiet engines are simply a sign of the power units’ incredible efficiency.

"The exhaust sound is energy," the Frenchman told Canadian radio Rive-Sud de Montreal.

"If we begin to convert more energy into sound, then we will not achieve a good result in terms of energy efficiency.

"A loud sound from the engine and the economy of the engine are two conflicting goals," Abiteboul added.

He said a better approach would be to wait for the next generation of F1 fans to better appreciate energy efficiency.

"A generation of fans who have never heard V10 or V8 engines will soon grow up, and for them quiet engines will be the norm," he said.

"Perhaps formula one moved from one stage to the next too quickly and today is somewhat ahead of its time."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Red Bull RB14 launch
Photos - Williams FW41 launch
Photos - Haas VF-18 launch
Photos - 2017 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - Alfa Romeo Sauber launch
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 28-29/11 (330 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (523 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (231 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (535 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (849 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1