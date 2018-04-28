Logo
F1 - F1 should be more unpredictable - Briatore

"But I admit that the last races were interesting"


28 April 2018 - 11h53, by GMM 

F1 races need to be more unpredictable.

That is the view of former F1 team boss Flavio Briatore, who is in Baku this weekend.

"You know that I’ve never liked this F1 that is for engineers," the Italian told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"But I admit that the last races were interesting."

However, Briatore warned that all too often, the outcome of the grand prix is too obvious. The top three teams have won every single one of the past 100 races.

"F1 only needs one thing, and that’s unpredictability," he said.

"We need to make sure that when turning on the TV, people do not already know who will win. The gap between the strongest and the weakest teams should also be reduced."



