F1 - F1 should be harder on ’crazy’ drivers

"I think past actions should be remembered"


17 July 2018 - 13h18, by GMM 

Former F1 test driver Daniel Juncadella says F1 should use the stewards to control "crazy" and "aggressive" drivers.

Many have complained about the inconsistency of the FIA stewards’ rulings, but Juncadella, who now races in DTM, thinks that inconsistency could have a role to play.

"I think past actions should be remembered," the Spaniard told AS newspaper.

"Take Magnussen for example. I’ve already said on Twitter that he’s crazy, all the way back to Formula 3. I think every time he does something even dubious, he should be penalised.

"It’s the same with Verstappen, who is super aggressive. There has to be a way to calm him down," Juncadella added.

"Then you have Leclerc, who is not aggressive, so I think if he has a doubtful incident it is not necessary to always penalise him," he said.


