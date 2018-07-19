Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - F1 should be a dictatorship - Berger

"Football doesn’t change its rules all the time"


19 July 2018 - 11h42, by GMM 

Formula one needs to return to its days as a dictatorship.

That is the view of Gerhard Berger, the F1 legend who is now in charge of the German touring car championship DTM.

And he told Bild newspaper that he is watching on with despair at formula one.

"Football doesn’t change its rules all the time," said Berger.

"I think the decision makers are trying to distract from the core problem and show that they have something to say."

And he says the core problem is the cars.

"First, they’re too heavy. Second, there should be technology that can be mastered and paid for by more than just two or three giant corporations," he added.

"Third, the technology should not be the deciding factor, and fourth, a driver must be able to win with an above-average car," said Berger.

He says the fault is not necessarily Liberty Media’s, but the crippling constraints of the Concorde Agreement that runs through 2020.

But he is worried that the talks between Liberty, the FIA and the teams about 2021 are also not going well.

"The worst thing for me would be no decisions," said Berger.

"I understand the position of the big manufacturers over the engines, because they are not wrong when they say ’If no new manufacturer is coming, why change something? It only costs money’."

He also said the current manufacturers are obviously be opposed to new rules that make it possible for Porsche, Ilmor or Cosworth to stroll in and easily win with smaller investments and simpler regulations.

"That’s why there can be no agreement," said Berger. "These endless meetings in Geneva and Paris or wherever are going nowhere. Formula one cannot be run democratically.

"It needs a dictatorship with one or two people who decide where we go. In this case, Chase Carey for the new owners and Jean Todt as FIA president," he said.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 German GP - Thursday (343 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Race (400 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Pre-race (184 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Saturday (503 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Friday (628 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Thursday (458 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Race (542 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Pre-race (255 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Saturday (622 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Friday (809 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC