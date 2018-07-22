Logo
F1 - F1 shocked as Ferrari president departs

22 July 2018 - 08h25, by GMM 

The F1 paddock at Hockenheim is shocked that Ferrari’s president Sergio Marchionne has suddenly departed the team and formula one.

Sources and Fiat Chrysler said the Italian-Canadian was recovering from shoulder surgery when his condition "worsened significantly".

His current condition is unknown, but he is suddenly no longer the boss at both Ferrari and Fiat.

It will have a major impact in F1.

Firstly, the 66-year-old recently negotiated a budget cap with F1 powerbrokers Jean Todt and Chase Carey.

And as team boss Maurizio Arrivabene is a fan of Kimi Raikkonen’s, it could mean Charles Leclerc’s 2019 Ferrari debut is postponed.

"This is a very important person for formula one," admitted Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.

Marchionne’s replacements are John Elkann as chairman, and Louis Camilleri as CEO.

"I hope that whoever succeeds him will understand Ferrari’s value in formula one and decide quickly that the team should remain in the championship," said McLaren’s Zak Brown.


