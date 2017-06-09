Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - F1 set to confirm 2029 Montreal contract

"The agreement will be publicly announced this weekend"


9 June 2017 - 11h20, by GMM 

Montreal’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve has secured its place on the F1 calendar long into the future.

There was already a contract in place until 2025, but La Presse newspaper reports that the deal has now been extended until 2029, at a cost to the local governments of almost $100 million.

"The agreement will be publicly announced this weekend at the grand prix," the newspaper said.

Part of the agreement involves a $48 million pledge to build a new paddock complex ahead of the 2019 race.

Le Journal de Montreal reports that alongside the Canadian officials for the official contract announcement will be F1 chiefs Chase Charey, Ross Brawn and Sean Bratches.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Race (572 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Pre-race (222 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Saturday (750 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Friday (447 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Thursday (800 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Wednesday (211 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Race (483 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Pre-race (233 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Saturday (650 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1