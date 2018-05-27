Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - F1 race promoters want lower fees - Wolff

"It is understandable that when the regime changes..."


27 May 2018 - 12h32, by GMM 

Toto Wolff says it is clear F1 race promoters want to renegotiate their contracts with the sport.

Many promoters who negotiated their agreements and fees with now-ousted F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone are now seeking better terms under the Liberty Media regime.

In Monaco, Liberty met with the race promoters.

Baku, Russia, Abu Dhabi and others want to lower their annual fees, Hockenheim is holding out on a new deal, while Silverstone has announced it is ending its contract.

Mercedes boss Wolff acknowledged the turmoil.

"Paying for the right to have a race is one of the three main sources of income under the previous business model that Bernie created," he said in Monaco.

"He had an exceptional talent for making these contracts. He knew how to squeeze every last cent out of them for the benefit of shareholders and the teams.

"But I’m not sure it was an entirely stable and economically justified business model. Some promoters found themselves in a very difficult situation, so it is understandable that when the regime changes, they will seek a review," Wolff added.

"But I’m sure that the leaders of the championship will find the right solution and be able to agree with the promoters.

"What is clear is that in future this income item will bring in less money, so it is necessary to develop areas such as digital technologies and other alternative sources," he said.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Saturday (759 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Friday (284 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Thursday (974 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Wednesday (280 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Race (528 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Pre-race (189 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Saturday (502 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Friday (650 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Thursday (402 photos)
Photos - Alonso wins on WEC debut with Toyota at Spa (212 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik








F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC