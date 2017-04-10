Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - F1 ’passing problem’ smaller after China

"It was difficult to get close but..."


10 April 2017 - 15h40, by GMM 

The ’overtaking problem’ with F1’s faster new cars took a back seat in Shanghai.

After Melbourne, the paddock collectively worried that while the new cars are faster and more spectacular, the greater aerodynamic drag makes passing significantly rarer.

But the overtaking on Sunday was spectacular, featuring Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel in particular.

"I had not seen a Vettel like that for a long time," said Marc Surer, a former F1 driver turned pundit for German television Sky.

German Vettel, an avowed F1 ’purist’, approved of the show F1 put on in Shanghai.

"It was difficult to get close — like the last race, you felt the effect but here was a much better track to overtake," he said after the race.

"It’s the way it should be — you need to make it stick so it doesn’t come for free. You shouldn’t just open the flap (DRS) and sail past. It was good fun," he said.

"It’s like football — not every game is great," Vettel continued. "In Australia we saw few manoeuvres, that’s true, but that was often the case in Melbourne.

"Here everything was back to normal, so I don’t see a problem," he added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Race (538 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Pre-race (203 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Saturday (803 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Friday (529 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Thursday (386 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Race (448 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Pre-race (287 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Saturday (602 photos)
Photos - 2017 F1 drivers portraits and helmets
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Friday (663 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1