F1 - F1 ’open’ to rule changes - Wolff

"If we have to change things, I think everyone is open to it"


7 April 2017 - 15h47, by GMM 

F1 should be "open" to making tweaks if the on-track spectacle does not live up to the hype in 2017.

That is the view of Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team boss who acknowledged that while the new cars are spectacularly fast, a lack of overtaking could be an issue.

"First we have to see how the next few races go," he is quoted in Shanghai by the Dutch publication Formule 1.

"But if we have to change things, I think everyone is open to it."

The report said Wolff’s view is shared by Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner, but more cautious is Ferrari driver and championship leader Sebastian Vettel.

"I’m maybe very old-school but I think that some things we shouldn’t change," said the German.

"The way people look at it now after one race, after a couple of races, they would like to see a change. I think too much change is wrong," Vettel added.



