F1 - F1 officials ’too conservative’ in rain - Horner

"We could have got back onto the track a lot sooner"


4 September 2017 - 14h15, by GMM 

Christian Horner has criticised F1 officials for acting "too conservatively" during Saturday’s rain-affected qualifying session at Monza.

The local and international audience reacted with frustration as race control repeatedly delayed in 15 minute increments the qualifying session due to rain.

"To be honest, I think they acted very conservatively. I would say too conservatively," Red Bull boss Horner said.

"Formula one is not a sport that requires exceptionally normal weather.

"From a safety standpoint it is understandable that there was some caution in this instance, but we could have got back onto the track a lot sooner," he added.

Asked if he will bring up the topic at the next F1 strategy group meeting, however, Horner said: "I think this is more an internal matter for the FIA."



